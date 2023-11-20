Omaha Visiting Nurse Association offering free in-home flu vaccines

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Visiting Nurse Association is providing free in-home flu vaccinations to residents of Sarpy and Cass counties who are experiencing substantial barriers to getting a flu shot.

Eligible participants have complex health concerns that place them at higher risk for flu complications while also experiencing barriers to obtaining annual vaccinations, such as low income, a lack of health insurance, or limited transportation options.

“Everyone deserves access to a flu vaccination, regardless of their financial situation, insurance availability or access to transportation,” interim CEO Dr. Carole Patrick said in a release. “VNA is grateful to the Midlands Community Foundation for its support to protect the health and wellbeing of those in need in Sarpy and Cass counties.”

The service is part of the VNA’s commitment to creating healthier communities and is supported by a $3,000 grant from the Midlands Community Foundation.

In-home flu vaccination services will be offered throughout the 2023 flu season, which typically increases in intensity throughout the winter. VNA encourages people to seek out a vaccination as soon as possible to prevent the flu.

Anyone who believes they are eligible for an in-home flu vaccination can contact VNA for an eligibility assessment. Appointments take about 15-30 minutes. Residents of Sarpy and Cass counties who are interested in learning more, determining eligibility, or scheduling an appointment may contact Katie Pile, immunization coordinator, at kpile@vnatoday.org or 402-930-4000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.