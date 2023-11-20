We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Visiting Nurse Association offering free in-home flu vaccines

The service is supported by a $3,000 grant from the Midlands Community Foundation
The Visiting Nurse Association is providing free in-home flu vaccinations to residents of Sarpy...
The Visiting Nurse Association is providing free in-home flu vaccinations to residents of Sarpy and Cass counties who are experiencing substantial barriers to getting a flu shot.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Jacqueline Fernandez
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Visiting Nurse Association is providing free in-home flu vaccinations to residents of Sarpy and Cass counties who are experiencing substantial barriers to getting a flu shot.

Eligible participants have complex health concerns that place them at higher risk for flu complications while also experiencing barriers to obtaining annual vaccinations, such as low income, a lack of health insurance, or limited transportation options.

“Everyone deserves access to a flu vaccination, regardless of their financial situation, insurance availability or access to transportation,” interim CEO Dr. Carole Patrick said in a release. “VNA is grateful to the Midlands Community Foundation for its support to protect the health and wellbeing of those in need in Sarpy and Cass counties.”

The service is part of the VNA’s commitment to creating healthier communities and is supported by a $3,000 grant from the Midlands Community Foundation.

In-home flu vaccination services will be offered throughout the 2023 flu season, which typically increases in intensity throughout the winter. VNA encourages people to seek out a vaccination as soon as possible to prevent the flu.

Anyone who believes they are eligible for an in-home flu vaccination can contact VNA for an eligibility assessment. Appointments take about 15-30 minutes. Residents of Sarpy and Cass counties who are interested in learning more, determining eligibility, or scheduling an appointment may contact Katie Pile, immunization coordinator, at kpile@vnatoday.org or 402-930-4000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saunders County authorities are investigating after the driver of the vehicle they were in...
Saunders County Sheriff’s Office investigating after driver dies following pursuit
Salvation Army Tree of Lights Family Fun Festival canceled due to weather
A two-car crash in north Omaha late Saturday night sent five people to the hospital.
Two-car crash in north Omaha sends six to hospital
Bellevue Police Ofc. Chris Abbott died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, after suffering a medical...
Bellevue Police officer passes away after suffering medical emergency
Ralston fire crews spent part of Sunday morning battling an apartment blaze.
Crews battle early-morning fire at Ralston apartment complex

Latest News

Woman loses $1,800 to scammer impersonating Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy
The University of Nebraska Medical Center announced Monday it has signed a master affiliation...
University of Nebraska Medical Center announces affiliation with Columbus hospital
Red Oak officer shoots man reportedly driving at him after scuffle; Iowa authorities investigating
Council Bluffs police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday evening.
Pedestrian hit and killed at Council Bluffs intersection