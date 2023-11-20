We are Local
Red Oak officer shoots man reportedly driving at him after scuffle; Iowa authorities investigating

Officer-involved shooting victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, reports state
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - State authorities are investigating after an officer reportedly shot a man Sunday afternoon in a Red Oak neighborhood.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, a Red Oak officer was investigating a man for driving without a valid license at 3:32 p.m. Sunday in the area of Broad and Grimes streets in the south part of town.

“After a physical struggle with the officer, the subject was able to get away and made entry to his vehicle. In doing so, the subject, in a reckless manner, drove towards the officer,” the DPS report states.

The officer then fired his weapon, hitting the driver. The wound was determined to be serious but not life-threatening, the report states. He was transported by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for treatment.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

