Red Oak officer shoots man reportedly driving at him after scuffle; Iowa authorities investigating
Officer-involved shooting victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, reports state
RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - State authorities are investigating after an officer reportedly shot a man Sunday afternoon in a Red Oak neighborhood.
According to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, a Red Oak officer was investigating a man for driving without a valid license at 3:32 p.m. Sunday in the area of Broad and Grimes streets in the south part of town.
“After a physical struggle with the officer, the subject was able to get away and made entry to his vehicle. In doing so, the subject, in a reckless manner, drove towards the officer,” the DPS report states.
The officer then fired his weapon, hitting the driver. The wound was determined to be serious but not life-threatening, the report states. He was transported by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for treatment.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
