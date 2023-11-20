Pedestrian hit and killed at Council Bluffs intersection

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday evening.

CBPD tells 6 News officers and Council Bluffs Fire officials were called to the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Twin City Drive just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene; neither the driver’s nor the pedestrian’s identities have been released.

A preliminary investigation indicates two people were crossing Veterans Memorial Highway north from the Chapel Ridge Apartments when one of them was hit by a westbound vehicle.

At this time, police say they do not believe speed or alcohol to be factors. The crash is still being investigated. if you know anything or have questions, direct them to the CBPD Traffic Unit at (712) 328-4948.

