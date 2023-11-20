We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police make two arrests in string of Walgreens robberies

Police are investigating the robbery of an Omaha Walgreens late Tuesday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they have arrested two men in connection with a string of Walgreens robberies over the last week.

Officers were first called to the 50th and Center Walgreens on the morning of Nov. 12. The suspect motioned as if he had a gun and demanded money from the register, which he took before leaving.

Another robbery was reported at the Walgreens at 30th and Dodge Tuesday night; employees told officers a man got away with cash and ran from the store to the south.

The 50th and Center location was robbed again Sunday morning, according to an OPD report. An employee told officers a man approached the counter with his hand in his pocket and demanded money. He took cash before leaving on foot.

OPD says officers in its Uniform Patrol Bureau and investigators took four people into custody at Jackson Tower before taking them to OPD headquarters for questioning.

James Cooper, 45, was booked for four counts of robbery. Jeffrey Walton, 63, was also booked on four robbery counts; he faces an additional count of tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saunders County authorities are investigating after the driver of the vehicle they were in...
Saunders County Sheriff’s Office investigating after driver dies following pursuit
Salvation Army Tree of Lights Family Fun Festival canceled due to weather
A two-car crash in north Omaha late Saturday night sent five people to the hospital.
Two-car crash in north Omaha sends six to hospital
Bellevue Police Ofc. Chris Abbott died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, after suffering a medical...
Bellevue Police officer passes away after suffering medical emergency
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Ashland Police: Omaha man wanted for stolen vehicle cases captured

Latest News

Creighton University researchers are using a grant from the National Institutes of Health to...
Creighton researchers looking at new therapy for drug-resistant asthma
Creighton University researchers are using a grant from the National Institutes of Health to...
Creighton researchers helping study potential new treatments for drug-resistant asthma
Colder heading into the holiday weekend
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Blustery start to Tuesday but the sunshine returns
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast