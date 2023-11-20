Omaha Police make two arrests in string of Walgreens robberies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they have arrested two men in connection with a string of Walgreens robberies over the last week.

Officers were first called to the 50th and Center Walgreens on the morning of Nov. 12. The suspect motioned as if he had a gun and demanded money from the register, which he took before leaving.

Another robbery was reported at the Walgreens at 30th and Dodge Tuesday night; employees told officers a man got away with cash and ran from the store to the south.

The 50th and Center location was robbed again Sunday morning, according to an OPD report. An employee told officers a man approached the counter with his hand in his pocket and demanded money. He took cash before leaving on foot.

OPD says officers in its Uniform Patrol Bureau and investigators took four people into custody at Jackson Tower before taking them to OPD headquarters for questioning.

James Cooper, 45, was booked for four counts of robbery. Jeffrey Walton, 63, was also booked on four robbery counts; he faces an additional count of tampering with evidence.

