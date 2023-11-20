Omaha 16-year-old accused of stabbing, killing teen denied bond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The teen charged in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old in a west Omaha neighborhood had his bond revoked in court Monday morning.

16-year-old Christopher DeLong, Jr.’s bond was previously set at $500,000.

DeLong is currently charged as an adult with first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, but a hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20 to formally charge him with second-degree murder. A preliminary hearing is also scheduled for Dec. 27.

Clayton McCue was attacked at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, near 180th and Harrison. Police confirmed McCue died from his injuries last week.

Clayton’s family has posted on GoFundMe for anyone who wishes to donate.

