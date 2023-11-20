We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha 16-year-old accused of stabbing, killing teen denied bond

Accused minor charged as an adult, facing upgraded second-degree murder charge
The charges against an Omaha teenager accused of stabbing another teen were upgraded to murder after the victim died in the hospital.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The teen charged in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old in a west Omaha neighborhood had his bond revoked in court Monday morning.

16-year-old Christopher DeLong, Jr.’s bond was previously set at $500,000.

DeLong is currently charged as an adult with first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, but a hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20 to formally charge him with second-degree murder. A preliminary hearing is also scheduled for Dec. 27.

Clayton McCue was attacked at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, near 180th and Harrison. Police confirmed McCue died from his injuries last week.

Clayton’s family has posted on GoFundMe for anyone who wishes to donate.

Get breaking news notifications in your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saunders County authorities are investigating after the driver of the vehicle they were in...
Saunders County Sheriff’s Office investigating after driver dies following pursuit
Salvation Army Tree of Lights Family Fun Festival canceled due to weather
A two-car crash in north Omaha late Saturday night sent five people to the hospital.
Two-car crash in north Omaha sends six to hospital
Bellevue Police Ofc. Chris Abbott died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, after suffering a medical...
Bellevue Police officer passes away after suffering medical emergency
Ralston fire crews spent part of Sunday morning battling an apartment blaze.
Crews battle early-morning fire at Ralston apartment complex

Latest News

Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule addresses media ahead of the Friday's rivalry game against Iowa.
Huskers Quick Hits: Nebraska prepares for Iowa
Woman loses $1,800 to scammer impersonating Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy
The Visiting Nurse Association is providing free in-home flu vaccinations to residents of Sarpy...
Omaha Visiting Nurse Association offering free in-home flu vaccines
The University of Nebraska Medical Center announced Monday it has signed a master affiliation...
University of Nebraska Medical Center announces affiliation with Columbus hospital