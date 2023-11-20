Man sentenced for role in fatal Omaha hit-and-run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man charged in a deadly Omaha hit-and-run crash was sentenced to prison and had his license revoked Monday.

Miguelangel Bringshimback was sentenced to seven years in prison -- three years for motor vehicle homicide and four years for leaving the scene of an accident. He was also ordered to serve 18 months of supervised release upon the completion of his prison term. Additionally, Bringshimback’s license was revoked for seven years.

He’d been booked in March for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of 23-year-old Milagros Lopez near 23rd and Castelar streets in February. Lopez was found in an alleyway. Medics rushed her to the hospital with CPR in progress, where she later died.

Miguelangel Bringshimback (Omaha Police Department)

He had pleaded “no contest” to motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in Douglas County District Court as part of a plea deal in September. He was originally charged with manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

Bringshimback will receive 148 days’ credit for time served.

