We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man sentenced for role in fatal Omaha hit-and-run

Miguelangel Bringshimback took a plea deal after being charged in a hit-and-run accident.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man charged in a deadly Omaha hit-and-run crash was sentenced to prison and had his license revoked Monday.

Miguelangel Bringshimback was sentenced to seven years in prison -- three years for motor vehicle homicide and four years for leaving the scene of an accident. He was also ordered to serve 18 months of supervised release upon the completion of his prison term. Additionally, Bringshimback’s license was revoked for seven years.

He’d been booked in March for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of 23-year-old Milagros Lopez near 23rd and Castelar streets in February. Lopez was found in an alleyway. Medics rushed her to the hospital with CPR in progress, where she later died.

Miguelangel Bringshimback
Miguelangel Bringshimback(Omaha Police Department)

He had pleaded “no contest” to motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in Douglas County District Court as part of a plea deal in September. He was originally charged with manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

Bringshimback will receive 148 days’ credit for time served.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saunders County authorities are investigating after the driver of the vehicle they were in...
Saunders County Sheriff’s Office investigating after driver dies following pursuit
Salvation Army Tree of Lights Family Fun Festival canceled due to weather
A two-car crash in north Omaha late Saturday night sent five people to the hospital.
Two-car crash in north Omaha sends six to hospital
Bellevue Police Ofc. Chris Abbott died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, after suffering a medical...
Bellevue Police officer passes away after suffering medical emergency
Ralston fire crews spent part of Sunday morning battling an apartment blaze.
Crews battle early-morning fire at Ralston apartment complex

Latest News

A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Ex-scout leader in Nebraska facing additional felonies in child exploitation case
NSAA Football
How to watch the Nebraska High School Football State Championships
A crash on Hwy 75 near Hwy 370 in Bellevue has blocked the left lane going northbound Monday...
Crash delays northbound traffic on Hwy 75 at Hwy 370 in Omaha
An officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Red Oak, Iowa.
Officer-involved shooting being investigated in Red Oak, Iowa
A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Council Bluffs on Sunday.
Pedestrian killed in Council Bluffs crash