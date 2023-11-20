Huskers Quick Hits: Nebraska prepares for Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Along with turkey and gravy, Thanksgiving week brings heated rivalries on the gridiron, including the Black Friday battle between Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) and Iowa (9-2, 6-2). The Huskers will host the Hawkeyes Friday at 11 a.m. for the 13th annual Heroes Game.

Coming off a 27-14 overtime loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, Head Coach Matt Rhule addressed the media Monday ahead of what could be Nebraska’s last game of the season if the Huskers can’t pull out a pivotal sixth win against the Hawkeyes.

1. Senior Day

Friday may be the final game of Rhule’s first year and it will also be the Huskers’ final game in Memorial Stadium this year. Rhule said, as of right now, 24 seniors will be participating in Senior Day festivities on Friday. The names of all the seniors were not said because Rhule said some players may still change their minds before Friday’s game.

2. Purdy is healthy

After starting Saturday’s game at Wisconsin, despite a nagging groin injury, Rhule reported that quarterback Chubba Purdy is healthy.

“I thought he was a real spark in the game,” said Rhule on Purdy’s performance against the Badgers. “He’s got moxie and toughness.”

Against Wisconsin, Purdy was 15-of-23 for 169 yards through the air with an interception and a touchdown pass. Purdy was also Nebraska’s leading rusher with 125 on the ground and one touchdown.

3. Nebraska football is in a good place

As Rhule’s first year at the helm of Nebraska football nears its end, Rhule acknowledged the progress of the culture of the program.

“If you did an autopsy and you cut open the football program here, it’s as healthy as it could be,” said Rhule on the state of Nebraska football. Just because Rhule is happy with the overall state of the program, doesn’t mean he’s satisfied with the Huskers’ performance. “I couldn’t be happier about where we are. I couldn’t be angrier about our record,” said Rhule. “Two things can be true.”

