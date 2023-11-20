How to watch the Nebraska High School Football State Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2023 high school football season is coming to an end in Nebraska this week.

A state champion will be crowned in every class over the next two days inside the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium, and a total of five Omaha metro schools have the chance to bring home a trophy.

All state championship games will be broadcast live on Nebraska PBS or streamed online at Nebraska Public Media’s live page.

Class B kicks off Omaha’s representation in the state finals, as No. 1 Bennington (12-0) seeks back-to-back state championships when it takes on No. 3 Skutt Catholic (11-1) at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

The two squads met all the way back in Week 1 on Aug. 25, where Bennington squeaked out a 14-13 win; Skutt’s only loss of the year.

In Class C1, a pair of unbeaten teams will square off, as No. 1 Wahoo (12-0) battles No. 2 Boone Central (12-0) at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The so-called main event on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. features the state’s biggest class, as No. 1 Westside looks to win its second consecutive Class A championship in a matchup against No. 3 Elkhorn South (11-1).

