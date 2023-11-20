We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

How to watch the Nebraska High School Football State Championships

Five Omaha metro schools will compete for a state title at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln this week.
By Nick Stavas
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2023 high school football season is coming to an end in Nebraska this week.

A state champion will be crowned in every class over the next two days inside the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium, and a total of five Omaha metro schools have the chance to bring home a trophy.

All state championship games will be broadcast live on Nebraska PBS or streamed online at Nebraska Public Media’s live page.

Class B kicks off Omaha’s representation in the state finals, as No. 1 Bennington (12-0) seeks back-to-back state championships when it takes on No. 3 Skutt Catholic (11-1) at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

The two squads met all the way back in Week 1 on Aug. 25, where Bennington squeaked out a 14-13 win; Skutt’s only loss of the year.

In Class C1, a pair of unbeaten teams will square off, as No. 1 Wahoo (12-0) battles No. 2 Boone Central (12-0) at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The so-called main event on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. features the state’s biggest class, as No. 1 Westside looks to win its second consecutive Class A championship in a matchup against No. 3 Elkhorn South (11-1).

Catch up on the 2023 Nebraska High School Football Playoffs
HS Football Playoffs - Semifinals
HS Football Playoffs - Quarterfinals
HS Football Playoffs - Round of 16

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saunders County authorities are investigating after the driver of the vehicle they were in...
Saunders County Sheriff’s Office investigating after driver dies following pursuit
Salvation Army Tree of Lights Family Fun Festival canceled due to weather
A two-car crash in north Omaha late Saturday night sent five people to the hospital.
Two-car crash in north Omaha sends six to hospital
Bellevue Police Ofc. Chris Abbott died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, after suffering a medical...
Bellevue Police officer passes away after suffering medical emergency
Ralston fire crews spent part of Sunday morning battling an apartment blaze.
Crews battle early-morning fire at Ralston apartment complex

Latest News

Five Omaha metro schools will compete for a state title at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln this week.
Nebraska high school football state championships underway in Lincoln
FULL VIDEO: MBB HC Fred Hoiberg Weekly Press Conference (11/20/23)
FULL VIDEO: MBB HC Fred Hoiberg Weekly Press Conference (11/20/23)
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Iowa Game Week Press Conference (11/20/23)
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Iowa Game Week Press Conference (11/20/23)
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule addresses media ahead of the Friday's rivalry game against Iowa.
Huskers Quick Hits: Nebraska prepares for Iowa