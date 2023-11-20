Deadly crash shuts down Nebraska Parkway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A deadly crash shut down a large stretch of Nebraska Parkway Monday afternoon.

First responders were called to a serious crash near S. 20th Street and Nebraska Parkway just before 2 p.m.

Lincoln Police Lt. Justin Armstrong said a pickup collided with a red car. Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Forty-five minutes after the crash was reported, LPD tweeted one person had died. The condition of the other driver is unknown at this time.

Nebraska Parkway is shut down in both directions from 14th to 27th Street and it could impact the evening commute.

#LPD is on the scene of a deadly crash near 20th and Nebraska Parkway. #LPD is asking drivers to avoid the area from 14th to 27th Streets along Nebraska Parkway and find an alternate route as investigators continue their work at the intersection. https://t.co/HK4gF3MYWw — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) November 20, 2023

