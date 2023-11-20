We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Deadly crash shuts down Nebraska Parkway

Nebraska Parkway is shut down in both directions from 14th to 27th Street
A deadly crash shut down a large stretch of Nebraska Parkway Monday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A deadly crash shut down a large stretch of Nebraska Parkway Monday afternoon.

First responders were called to a serious crash near S. 20th Street and Nebraska Parkway just before 2 p.m.

Lincoln Police Lt. Justin Armstrong said a pickup collided with a red car. Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Forty-five minutes after the crash was reported, LPD tweeted one person had died. The condition of the other driver is unknown at this time.

Nebraska Parkway is shut down in both directions from 14th to 27th Street and it could impact the evening commute.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saunders County authorities are investigating after the driver of the vehicle they were in...
Saunders County Sheriff’s Office investigating after driver dies following pursuit
Salvation Army Tree of Lights Family Fun Festival canceled due to weather
A two-car crash in north Omaha late Saturday night sent five people to the hospital.
Two-car crash in north Omaha sends six to hospital
Bellevue Police Ofc. Chris Abbott died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, after suffering a medical...
Bellevue Police officer passes away after suffering medical emergency
Ralston fire crews spent part of Sunday morning battling an apartment blaze.
Crews battle early-morning fire at Ralston apartment complex

Latest News

Rainfall Totals Today
Douglas County lifts burn ban as Omaha metro gets first rain since October
Clayton McCue, 16, was attacked Nov. 8 near 180th and Harrison streets and died from his...
Omaha 16-year-old accused of stabbing, killing teen denied bond
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule addresses media ahead of the Friday's rivalry game against Iowa.
Huskers Quick Hits: Nebraska prepares for Iowa
Woman loses $1,800 to scammer impersonating Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy