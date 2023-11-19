We are Local
Two-car crash in north Omaha sends five to hospital

A two-car crash in north Omaha late Saturday night sent five people to the hospital.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Saturday evening car crash sent five people to metro hospitals.

Omaha Police tells 6 News they were called to 30th and Hamilton around 9 p.m. for a large fuel spill; the crash involved two vehicles.

Details are limited; the injuries of those involved are still unclear.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

