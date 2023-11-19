We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

TV host Charissa Thompson says she fabricated NFL sideline reports

Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football commentator Charissa Thompson before an NFL football game...
Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football commentator Charissa Thompson before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – TV sports host Charissa Thompson is clarifying her statement after she said she used to make up reports when working as an NFL sideline reporter earlier in her career.

In a podcast released Wednesday, she admitted she fabricated reports when a coach didn’t give her a comment in time for her segment.

Thompson started work as an NFL sideline reporter for Fox Sports during the late 2000s.

She’s now host of Fox Sports’ Sunday “NFL Kickoff” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football.”

In a statement, Thompson said she was sorry for choosing the wrong words to describe what she did.

She said she never lied about anything during her time as a sports broadcaster.

Her podcast comments drew widespread criticism from other sports journalists.

Fox Sports and Amazon have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council Bluffs teen shot and killed at south Omaha bar
Bellevue Police Ofc. Chris Abbott died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, after suffering a medical...
Bellevue Police officer passes away after suffering medical emergency
Clayton McCue, 16, was killed in a stabbing in west Omaha on Nov. 8, 2023.
Omaha teen killed in stabbing donates organs, mother says he was an ‘angel’
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Ashland Police: Omaha man wanted for stolen vehicle cases captured
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson (21) rushes against Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still...
Huskers fall to Wisconsin in heartbreaking OT thriller, 24-17

Latest News

This image released by Lionsgate shows Rachel Zegler, center, in a scene from "The Hunger...
Hollywood’s feast and famine before Thanksgiving, as ‘Hunger Games’ prequel tops box office
A two-car crash in north Omaha late Saturday night sent five people to the hospital.
Two-car crash in north Omaha sends five to hospital
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) gestures as he leaves the field after an NFL...
Kelce Bowl: Eagles’ Jason, Chiefs’ Travis the center of attention in a Super Bowl rematch
Ralston fire crews spent part of Sunday morning battling an apartment blaze.
Crews battle early-morning fire at Ralston apartment complex
Omaha Police are investigating after a grocery store employee was found dead inside the store...
Omaha Police investigating after Family Fare clerk found dead inside store