We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Saunders County Sheriff’s Office investigating after driver dies following pursuit

Saunders County authorities are investigating after the driver of the vehicle they were in...
Saunders County authorities are investigating after the driver of the vehicle they were in pursuit of died early Sunday.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Saunders County authorities are investigating after the driver of the vehicle they were in pursuit of died early Sunday.

SCSO tells 6 News one of its deputies notified dispatchers they were in pursuit of a 2004 Chevy Malibu heading north on 16th Street in Ashland just after 2:30 a.m. While in pursuit, the deputy advised Ashland Fire and Rescue that the driver had left the road and struck a tree.

The driver, 29-year-old Tyler Persons of Ashland, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Deputies say Persons was not wearing a seatbelt.

Due to the accident happening during a pursuit, the Nebraska State Patrol was called in to investigate. Ashland Police are assisting, and a grand jury will also be convened.

The sheriff’s office says Persons’ next of kin have been notified.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council Bluffs teen shot and killed at south Omaha bar
Bellevue Police Ofc. Chris Abbott died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, after suffering a medical...
Bellevue Police officer passes away after suffering medical emergency
Clayton McCue, 16, was killed in a stabbing in west Omaha on Nov. 8, 2023.
Omaha teen killed in stabbing donates organs, mother says he was an ‘angel’
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Ashland Police: Omaha man wanted for stolen vehicle cases captured
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
Target testing new self-checkout policy

Latest News

Scattered showers continue through the night and into Monday keeping temperatures cool.
Showers and cooler weather through Monday
Ashland Police and other authorities are investigating after an early-morning pursuit resulted...
Ashland police chase ends in suspect's death
Salvation Army Tree of Lights Family Fun Festival canceled due to weather
A two-car crash in north Omaha late Saturday night sent five people to the hospital.
Two-car crash in north Omaha sends six to hospital