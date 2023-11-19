Saunders County Sheriff’s Office investigating after driver dies following pursuit

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Saunders County authorities are investigating after the driver of the vehicle they were in pursuit of died early Sunday.

SCSO tells 6 News one of its deputies notified dispatchers they were in pursuit of a 2004 Chevy Malibu heading north on 16th Street in Ashland just after 2:30 a.m. While in pursuit, the deputy advised Ashland Fire and Rescue that the driver had left the road and struck a tree.

The driver, 29-year-old Tyler Persons of Ashland, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Deputies say Persons was not wearing a seatbelt.

Due to the accident happening during a pursuit, the Nebraska State Patrol was called in to investigate. Ashland Police are assisting, and a grand jury will also be convened.

The sheriff’s office says Persons’ next of kin have been notified.

