Salvation Army Tree of Lights Family Fun Festival canceled due to weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Salvation Army have canceled the Tree of Lights Family Fun Festival set for Sunday afternoon.

Salvation Army officials said in a social media post that the decision to cancel due to rain was “made out of concern for the safety of everyone involved in the event.”

They say the tree itself will still be lit just after 5:30 p.m. A link will be provided to stream the ceremony on the Salvation Army Western Division Facebook page.

