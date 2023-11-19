We are Local
Salvation Army Tree of Lights Family Fun Festival canceled due to weather

(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Salvation Army have canceled the Tree of Lights Family Fun Festival set for Sunday afternoon.

Salvation Army officials said in a social media post that the decision to cancel due to rain was “made out of concern for the safety of everyone involved in the event.”

Due to the rain forecasted for this afternoon and evening, the Tree of Lights Family Fun Festival that was set for 4 – 6...

Posted by The Salvation Army Western Division on Sunday, November 19, 2023

They say the tree itself will still be lit just after 5:30 p.m. A link will be provided to stream the ceremony on the Salvation Army Western Division Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

