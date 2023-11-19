We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police: Dad drives drunk, crashes with toddlers in the car

FILE - Police say a dad crashed while driving drunk with his children in the car.
FILE - Police say a dad crashed while driving drunk with his children in the car.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A 35-year-old Indiana man was arrested after police say he crashed his car while driving drunk with toddlers in the car, WFIE reports.

Evansville Police officers were called to the scene late Saturday night after receiving an iPhone emergency alert that the owner was involved in an accident.

Authorities say the driver, Ekmal Louis, told officers that he crashed into a pole.

According to an affidavit, Louis admitted to officers that he passed out at the wheel because he was drunk. He told officers that he drank eight beers before driving. Officers say he blew a .17 on a breath test.

Officers say they later discovered that his 2 and 3-year-old children were inside the car during the accident. A family member picked up the children and brought them home before officers arrived, according to police.

Louis was arrested without bond and is charged with public intoxication, neglect of dependent, leaving the scene of the crash and operating without ever receiving license prior.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council Bluffs teen shot and killed at south Omaha bar
Clayton McCue, 16, was killed in a stabbing in west Omaha on Nov. 8, 2023.
Omaha teen killed in stabbing donates organs, mother says he was an ‘angel’
Bellevue Police Ofc. Chris Abbott died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, after suffering a medical...
Bellevue Police officer passes away after suffering medical emergency
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Ashland Police: Omaha man wanted for stolen vehicle cases captured
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson (21) rushes against Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still...
Huskers fall to Wisconsin in heartbreaking OT thriller, 24-17

Latest News

FILE - This photo released by Dr. Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies...
31 premature babies safely evacuated from Shifa Hospital to southern Gaza, WHO says
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
Rainfall totals through Monday
David’s Morning Forecast - Rain showers likely Sunday afternoon
Clouds on the increase this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Rain showers will move in by...
Rain showers likely Sunday afternoon