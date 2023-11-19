Norfolk, NE man sentenced for killing bald eagle
Another man still on the run
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
STANTON COUNTY, Nebraska (KTIV) - Former resident of Norfolk, Domingo Zetino-Hernandez was sentenced to prison after helping kill a Great American Bald Eagle.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office states, Zetina-Hernandez, a Guatemalan National still faces removal from the country for illegal entry. Zetina-Hernandez has been in police custody since March.
Another former Norfolk resident, 20-year-old Ramiro Hernandez-Tzquin is currently wanted on a federal warrant.
Authorities said both men admitted to using a rifle to shoot the bird and planned to eat it as well.
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.