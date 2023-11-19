Norfolk, NE man sentenced for killing bald eagle

STANTON COUNTY, Nebraska (KTIV) - Former resident of Norfolk, Domingo Zetino-Hernandez was sentenced to prison after helping kill a Great American Bald Eagle.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office states, Zetina-Hernandez, a Guatemalan National still faces removal from the country for illegal entry. Zetina-Hernandez has been in police custody since March.

Another former Norfolk resident, 20-year-old Ramiro Hernandez-Tzquin is currently wanted on a federal warrant.

Authorities said both men admitted to using a rifle to shoot the bird and planned to eat it as well.

