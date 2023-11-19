David’s Morning Forecast - Rain showers likely Sunday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies today will mean a lot less sunshine compared to yesterday with rain likely by this afternoon. The metro should stay dry this morning even as clouds increase. We may get in a little sunshine early this morning before the clouds take over. Temperatures are starting off warmer than yesterday, however the clouds will make it a little harder to warm up. Temperatures should climb into the mid-50s by early afternoon, but that is about as warm as we get.

High temperatures today (WOWT)

Rain chances will increase to the west of Omaha this morning, with light showers likely in the Columbus, Norfolk, Schuyler, and Lincoln by mid-morning. We may see some sprinkles in the metro as early as Noon, but the better rain chances will likely hold off until early to mid-afternoon. Rain is likely for the metro by the late afternoon, and it should be a soggy evening with on and off showers. The rain won’t be overly heavy, but it will be enough to put a damper on any outdoor plans. The on and off showers will continue through the overnight, though they should get lighter wind time. Showers and drizzle will stick around for Monday, though again staying on the light side. Overall rainfall totals will likely wind up in the quarter to half-inch range for most of the area.

Rainfall totals through Monday (WOWT)

The clouds and showers will keep Monday cooler than the past few days, with highs only in the mid-40s. Showers should slowly decrease in coverage throughout the day, though some patchy drizzle may linger into the evening. Breezy northwest winds will develop overnight into Tuesday. Sunshine returns to the forecast on Tuesday, but with the northwest winds it will stay cool with highs in the mid-40s. Warmer air makes a quick return on Wednesday with highs surging back into the 50s, though it doesn’t last long. Cooler air pushes back in on Thursday with highs in the mid-40s once again. It should be a decent Thanksgiving with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures.

High temperatures this week (WOWT)

A storm system will bring colder air and a chance for snow to end the week. Highs fall into the 30s for Friday and Saturday with a chance for light snow Friday afternoon into the overnight. The latest data suggests less of an impact from the snow, but that could still change with the system still several days out so stay tuned for updates.

