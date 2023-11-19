Crews battle early-morning fire at Ralston apartment complex

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Ralston fire crews spent part of early Sunday morning battling an apartment blaze.

Officials tell 6 News they were called to the Wildewood Village Apartments near 82nd and Wilson Drive around Midnight. When they arrived, two floors of the complex were engulfed in flames.

Details are limited, but officials did confirm no one was injured.

