We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Chili Crawl throws spotlight on Midtown businesses

Businesses in Omaha's Midtown Crossing participated in the sixth-annual chili crawl Saturday.
By Joe Harris
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The sixth-annual Chili Crawl at Omaha’s Midtown Crossing took place Saturday.

Six businesses took part: Stories Coffee Company; Ray’s Wings, Pizza and Drinks; Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Tap Room; Sofra Kitchen; Chef Around the Block; and Pa Mas Taqueria and Grill. Chef Around the Block supplied the chili for three of the restaurants.

It gave people the chance to sample different types of the stew, including homestyle, Wisconsin cheese, and even pizza chili.

However, Chef Around the Block owner Dan Benigno said it also encouraged people to visit Midtown Crossing and learn about and support the businesses there.

“Having these crawls and having these destination events helps really increase the eyes that get to see these restaurants that really help support the local business community, help the local scene,” Benigno said.

“They’ve got a lot of cool events that come through Midtown Crossing, and I think Omaha needs to really come out and support these small businesses more often so that we don’t lose them.”

Midtown Crossing hosts several events like this throughout the year, including last month’s Crawl-O-Ween and an upcoming Holiday Cocktail Crawl in December.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council Bluffs teen shot and killed at south Omaha bar
Bellevue Police Ofc. Chris Abbott died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, after suffering a medical...
Bellevue Police officer passes away after suffering medical emergency
Clayton McCue, 16, was killed in a stabbing in west Omaha on Nov. 8, 2023.
Omaha teen killed in stabbing donates organs, mother says he was an ‘angel’
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Ashland Police: Omaha man wanted for stolen vehicle cases captured
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson (21) rushes against Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still...
Huskers fall to Wisconsin in heartbreaking OT thriller, 24-17

Latest News

A two-car crash in north Omaha late Saturday night sent five people to the hospital.
Two-car crash in north Omaha sends five to hospital
Ralston fire crews spent part of Sunday morning battling an apartment blaze.
Crews battle early-morning fire at Ralston apartment complex
A two-car crash in north Omaha late Saturday night sent five people to the hospital.
Two-car crash Saturday night sends five to Omaha hospitals
Ralston fire crews spent part of Sunday morning battling an apartment blaze.
Ralston crews battle overnight apartment fire