Ashland Police: Omaha man wanted for stolen vehicle cases captured

Jerrod Altervogt, 39, is wanted in Dodge County.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Ashland Police say the Omaha man wanted for a foray of stolen vehicle cases out of several eastern Nebraska communities has been arrested.

We are currently attempting to locate Jerrod Altevogt, 39, of Omaha. Altevogt is a suspect in stolen vehicles out of...

Posted by Dodge County Sheriff's Office NE on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Ashland Police Chief Ryan Brady confirmed to 6 News that 39-year-old Jerrod Altevogt was captured Saturday and has been booked into the Saunders County Jail. He’d been wanted in connection with stolen vehicle investigations in Omaha, as well as the town of Snyder in Dodge County. He is also wanted in Madison County.

Brady told 6 News he was contacted by an Ashland police officer because he was in town in a disabled vehicle -- essentially, he said, a motorist assist. He said the officer identified Altevogt after he tried to give the officer multiple fake names and birthdates. His identity was confirmed via a debit card in his wallet.

Reporter Mike McKnight contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

