We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A 5-year-old California boy fatally stabbed his twin brother, authorities said.

The twins were fighting Wednesday when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling in unincorporated Scotts Valley, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Authorities said they do not plan to file criminal charges in the death.

“California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime,” the Facebook post stated. “Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.”

Scotts Valley is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton McCue, 16, was killed in a stabbing in west Omaha on Nov. 8, 2023.
Omaha teen killed in stabbing donates organs, mother says he was an ‘angel’
Clayton McCue, 15, was killed in a stabbing in west Omaha on Nov. 8, 2023.
Omaha 16-year-old stabbed in the head last week has died, police say
Seasons first accumulating snow possible Friday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Increasing snow potential the Friday after Thanksgiving
Omaha Police make arrest in Friday homicide investigation
Council Bluffs teen shot and killed at south Omaha bar

Latest News

Seasons first accumulating snow possible Friday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Increasing snow potential the Friday after Thanksgiving
Omaha fire crews say a Saturday afternoon apartment blaze was caused by an unattended candle.
Omaha fire crews make quick work of midtown apartment blaze
Ashland Police say they arrested an Omaha man wanted in several Nebraska communities for stolen...
BREAKING: Ashland Police arrest Omaha man wanted in several stolen vehicle cases
Businesses in Omaha's Midtown Crossing participated in the sixth-annual chili crawl Saturday.
Midtown Omaha businesses hold annual Chili Crawl