Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 17
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a convenience store robbery that evolved into a high-speed chase in northwest Omaha.
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 17.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Matt Rhule on turnover situation, starting QB struggles
5. 16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in newborn’s stabbing death
4. Rainbow House brings color to Omaha neighborhood
3. Omaha Police arrest salon owner for felony child abuse
2. Man found dead after Washington Co. crash
1. Convenience store robbery turns into high-speed pursuit
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
5. ACT test scores drop to lowest level in three decades
4. Frontier Airlines offering $499 “all-you-can-fly” pass
3. 16-year-old NE girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
2. Husker HC Matt Rhule on turnover issues, starting QB conundrum
1. Security video shows last sighting of Tyler Goodrich
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.