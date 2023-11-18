We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 17

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a convenience store robbery that evolved into a high-speed chase in northwest Omaha.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 17.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Matt Rhule on turnover situation, starting QB struggles

It did not matter who was in at quarterback for the Huskers Saturday, the result was all the same: a complete mess for the offense.

5. 16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in newborn’s stabbing death

A 16-year-old girl in Nebraska is charged with stabbing a newborn baby to death.

4. Rainbow House brings color to Omaha neighborhood

The "Rainbow House" is located in Omaha's Dundee neighborhood.

3. Omaha Police arrest salon owner for felony child abuse

An Omaha salon owner was arrested this week in connection with a 2020 felony child abuse incident.

2. Man found dead after Washington Co. crash

A man was found dead after what appeared to be a single car crash in rural Washington County overnight.

1. Convenience store robbery turns into high-speed pursuit

Omaha Police took one person into custody after a convenience store robbery turned into a high-speed pursuit.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. 16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
5. Man dies in Douglas Co. house fire
4. Northern Lights possibility fades
3. Douglas Co. declares public health emergency after TB exposures
2. Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
1. Terence Crawford stripped of welterweight title on technicality

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Matthew Perry's death certificate has reportedly been released. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/11/11/reports-matthew-perrys-death-certificate-released-2/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, November 11, 2023

5. ACT test scores drop to lowest level in three decades

The average Composite score on the ACT test for the class of 2023 has fallen to 19.5 out of 36, its lowest in 30 years,...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

4. Frontier Airlines offering $499 “all-you-can-fly” pass

Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/11/15/frontier-airlines-offering-all-you-can-fly-annual-pass-499/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

3. 16-year-old NE girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn

JUST IN -- A 16-year-old Nebraska girl is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, November 13, 2023

2. Husker HC Matt Rhule on turnover issues, starting QB conundrum

Matt Rhule on Huskers starting quarterback situation, turnover issues

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, November 11, 2023

1. Security video shows last sighting of Tyler Goodrich

BREAKING -- The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office released a short video Wednesday of the last sighting of 35-year-old...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, November 15, 2023
