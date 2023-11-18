Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 17

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 17.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Matt Rhule on turnover situation, starting QB struggles

It did not matter who was in at quarterback for the Huskers Saturday, the result was all the same: a complete mess for the offense.

5. 16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in newborn’s stabbing death

A 16-year-old girl in Nebraska is charged with stabbing a newborn baby to death.

4. Rainbow House brings color to Omaha neighborhood

The "Rainbow House" is located in Omaha's Dundee neighborhood.

3. Omaha Police arrest salon owner for felony child abuse

An Omaha salon owner was arrested this week in connection with a 2020 felony child abuse incident.

2. Man found dead after Washington Co. crash

A man was found dead after what appeared to be a single car crash in rural Washington County overnight.

1. Convenience store robbery turns into high-speed pursuit

Omaha Police took one person into custody after a convenience store robbery turned into a high-speed pursuit.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

