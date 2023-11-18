Omaha fire crews make quick work of midtown apartment blaze

We are Local
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews made quick work of a blaze at a midtown apartment Saturday afternoon.

OFD tells 6 News they were called to a building at 26th and Dewey Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Nothing was showing on approach, but crews quickly found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment, and a working fire was declared.

Crews were able to knock down the flames within a few minutes. No one was inside at the time, but crews said they did rescue a bird that was not harmed. No injuries were reported.

The cause was determined to be an unattended candle. Damage is estimated at $11,500.

