Omaha fire crews make quick work of midtown apartment blaze

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews made quick work of a blaze at a midtown apartment Saturday afternoon.

OFD tells 6 News they were called to a building at 26th and Dewey Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Nothing was showing on approach, but crews quickly found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment, and a working fire was declared.

Crews were able to knock down the flames within a few minutes. No one was inside at the time, but crews said they did rescue a bird that was not harmed. No injuries were reported.

The cause was determined to be an unattended candle. Damage is estimated at $11,500.

