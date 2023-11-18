Omaha farmer’s market says Christmas trees aren’t too early

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many of us haven’t even picked up our Thanksgiving turkeys yet -- but there are people out there with Christmas on their minds.

Phil Cirian has been selling Christmas trees for over four decades from his farmer’s market near 49th and Leavenworth in Omaha. You could call him an expert. Cirian says Christmas trees arriving in the middle of November aren’t too early.

“It’s about the same time every year,” Cirian said. “If you don’t get them out of the lots in Michigan, they get a snow, then you can’t get the trees out of the lot.”

Cirian said they’ve already sold about 45 trees. He also warns if you purchase your tree early -- keep it watered.

“People are wanting to get them up early, before Thanksgiving, you tell them you should wait closer to Christmas,” Cirian said. “By the time you get the tree in the house, 70 degrees in the house, if you don’t keep it watered you know it’s going to dry out.”

You don’t want your tree to dry out, especially because like most everything else, a real Christmas tree will cost you a little more this year.

“It’s gone up maybe $5-7 a tree,” Cirian said. “Nothing drastic, but it did go up some. For the last, must’ve been five or six years ago, they quit planting trees after they cut them. Usually, they plant about two trees for each one they cut down, but they quit doing that because they weren’t selling as many trees.”

Cirian said he plans to sell between 1,200 and 1,500 trees this season -- and with 45 already gone, November may not be too early to make your choice, and not the ones left over.

Cirian said he believes he will sell out of Christmas trees by Dec. 10. The most popular tree on the lot, he says, is the Frasier fir.

