HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska takes on Wisconsin in Big Ten matchup

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson (21) rushes against Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still...
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson (21) rushes against Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Maryland defeated Nebraska 13-10. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WOWT) - As the regular season winds down, Nebraska has another pivotal game on the docket this weekend.

The Huskers (5-5, 3-4) are in Madison to take on Big Ten rival Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) in a game where, like last week, both teams are seeking bowl eligibility.

Nebraska seemed to have a bowl game appearance in hand with a 10-7 lead going into the fourth quarter against Maryland a week ago, but the Huskers turned the ball over on their last three possessions of the game, losing 13-10.

The heartbreaking home loss came just a week after another narrow defeat in the form of a 20-17 road falter against a skidding Michigan State team.

So now, for the third straight week, Nebraska has a chance to eclipse the six-win threshold required to qualify for a bowl game in college football.

“We expect, moving forward, that every game we play in the month of November and December to be really important games,” Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said in his press conference Thursday. “Games with consequences, games where winning and losing means something. We have to become very comfortable with that, almost become inoculated to that pressure.”

GAME INFO

  • WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18
  • WHERE: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.
  • WATCH: NBC (6 News WOWT)
  • LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network
  • VEGAS ODDS: Nebraska +6, O/U 37
6 News Sports Director Clayton Collier gives his three keys to a Nebraska win over Wisconsin live from Camp Randall Stadium.

Questions at the quarterback position persist for the Huskers, as they have all year. Heinrich Haarberg suffered an ankle sprain and is questionable for Saturday’s game.

Jeff Sims and Chubba Purdy have both been taking reps in practice, but it remains unclear who will start the game under center for the Huskers in Madison. It will be a game-time decision, Rhule said.

Wisconsin is a 6-point favorite at home against Nebraska, as the Badgers look to extend their 9-game win streak over the Huskers on Saturday and keep the rivalry’s Freedom Trophy in Madison for another year.

Last season, Nebraska led for the entire game until Wisconsin scored a go-ahead touchdown in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter to win 15-14.

The Huskers are 1-9 against the Badgers since joining the Big Ten, their only win coming in 2012.

