David’s Morning Forecast - Chilly morning, great afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold morning across the area as temperatures dipped into the upper 20s. The good news is clear skies means we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the rest of the day, though you will want to grab that jacket for the morning hours. Temperatures will warm back into the 40s by 10am, and we should be into the 50s by Noon.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

A light south breeze will develop for the afternoon, but winds should not be on the strong side today. The south breeze and sunshine will bring us high temperatures in the low to mid-60s for the metro. Perhaps a little warmer west of the metro where highs could reach 65 to 67 degrees for Lincoln and Columbus. It will cool off quickly after sunset this evening, temperatures dropping back into the 40s by 7 to 8pm. Quiet conditions will remain for the evening and overnight with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

High temperatures today (WOWT)

Clouds will thicken up to start Sunday, but it will be dry in the morning. Rain will develop to the west and southwest of Omaha during the morning hours, with some showers possible in Lincoln and Beatrice by 9 to 10am. Rain should hold off until afternoon for the metro area. With the clouds moving in and showers developing, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid-50s. Rain becomes likely by the late afternoon and evening with on and off showers across the area. The rain doesn’t look particularly heavy, but a quarter to half-inch of rainfall is possible during the evening and overnight hours. Heavier totals are possible for portions of central Nebraska.

Rainfall potential Sunday into Monday (WOWT)

Light showers may linger through Monday, but additional rainfall will be minimal. The showers will keep us cooler, with highs only in the mid-40s. The cooler weather will stick with us for much of next week, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 for Tuesday and Wednesday, though we should see more sunshine. Highs fall back into the lower 40s for Thanksgiving. Even colder weather arrives for the end of next week, with the potential for at least some light snow developing by Friday or Saturday. Stay tuned to the forecast next week as some travel impacts in the region are possible.

High temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

