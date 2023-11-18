We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

David’s Morning Forecast - Chilly morning, great afternoon

By David Koeller
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold morning across the area as temperatures dipped into the upper 20s. The good news is clear skies means we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the rest of the day, though you will want to grab that jacket for the morning hours. Temperatures will warm back into the 40s by 10am, and we should be into the 50s by Noon.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

A light south breeze will develop for the afternoon, but winds should not be on the strong side today. The south breeze and sunshine will bring us high temperatures in the low to mid-60s for the metro. Perhaps a little warmer west of the metro where highs could reach 65 to 67 degrees for Lincoln and Columbus. It will cool off quickly after sunset this evening, temperatures dropping back into the 40s by 7 to 8pm. Quiet conditions will remain for the evening and overnight with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

High temperatures today
High temperatures today(WOWT)

Clouds will thicken up to start Sunday, but it will be dry in the morning. Rain will develop to the west and southwest of Omaha during the morning hours, with some showers possible in Lincoln and Beatrice by 9 to 10am. Rain should hold off until afternoon for the metro area. With the clouds moving in and showers developing, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid-50s. Rain becomes likely by the late afternoon and evening with on and off showers across the area. The rain doesn’t look particularly heavy, but a quarter to half-inch of rainfall is possible during the evening and overnight hours. Heavier totals are possible for portions of central Nebraska.

Rainfall potential Sunday into Monday
Rainfall potential Sunday into Monday(WOWT)

Light showers may linger through Monday, but additional rainfall will be minimal. The showers will keep us cooler, with highs only in the mid-40s. The cooler weather will stick with us for much of next week, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 for Tuesday and Wednesday, though we should see more sunshine. Highs fall back into the lower 40s for Thanksgiving. Even colder weather arrives for the end of next week, with the potential for at least some light snow developing by Friday or Saturday. Stay tuned to the forecast next week as some travel impacts in the region are possible.

High temperatures the next 5 days
High temperatures the next 5 days(WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton McCue, 15, was killed in a stabbing in west Omaha on Nov. 8, 2023.
Omaha 16-year-old stabbed in the head last week has died, police say
6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Increasing snow potential the Friday after Thanksgiving
Omaha Police make arrest in Friday homicide investigation
Clayton McCue, 16, was killed in a stabbing in west Omaha on Nov. 8, 2023.
Omaha teen killed in stabbing donates organs, mother says he was an ‘angel’
Fire crews in the Omaha area had a busy morning Friday.
Overnight fires hit truck on I-80, house in midtown Omaha

Latest News

Cold out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s, but sunny skies will warm things...
Chilly morning, great afternoon
Jade's 10 Day Forecast
9 Hour Forecast
Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly night before a warm and mild Saturday
Jade's 6 Hour Forecast