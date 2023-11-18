David’s Evening Forecast - Quiet evening, rain likely Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and a light south breeze made for another beautiful Fall afternoon across the area. High temperatures topped out in the mid-60s, well above average for the middle of November. Clear skies will stick around this evening, which does mean temperatures will cool quickly after sunset. Expect readings to fall into the 40s by 7 to 8pm. Clouds will thicken up after Midnight, helping to keep us from getting to cold overnight. Lows likely dip into the upper 30s by early Sunday morning.

Saturday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

We may see a glimpse of sunshine early Sunday morning, but expect to see more gray skies than sun for most of the day. That will mean cooler temperatures, we will only warm into the mid-50s by the lunch hours. It will be dry in the morning, but rain showers will develop by midday for areas to the west and southwest of Omaha. Places likely Columbus, Schuyler, Lincoln, and Beatrice could see a few rain showers by early afternoon. That rain spreads toward the metro by mid-afternoon, with on and off rain showers likely by the evening.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Rain will continue on and off overnight into Monday morning, though rain showers will become lighter as time goes on. The showers will likely lingers for much of Monday, however rainfall totals on Monday will likely be on the lighter side. The rain will just act to keep temperature quite cool. Overall rainfall totals will likely wind up in the quarter to half-inch range, though a few spots could see a little more than that. Not a huge rain event, but any moisture is welcome at this point with the dry conditions across the region.

Rainfall potential Sunday into Monday (WOWT)

Cooler, more typical weather will settle in for much of next week. highs on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday should wind up in mid-40s to around 50 degrees. Thanksgiving looks cool, but dry at the moment with highs around 45 degrees in Omaha. A shot of colder air still appears to be on the way for the end of the week, dropping highs into the 30s for Friday and Saturday. The cold air also comes with a chance for snow that could have travel impacts around the region Friday evening into Saturday, so stay tuned for updates on that part of the forecast.

High temperatures next week (WOWT)

