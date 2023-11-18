We are Local
Council Bluffs teen shot and killed at south Omaha bar

(staff)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are asking the public for help as they investigate the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old at a south Omaha bar late Friday night.

Omaha Police reported finding Mauricio Chavez of Council Bluffs suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded at 11:15 p.m. Friday to a call at the Sippin Sirens bar, located near 42nd and H streets.

Mauricio was transported by ambulance to Nebraksa Medical Center with life-saving measures in progress, the OPD report states. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The OPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact them at 402-444-5656; or reach out anonymously to Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, online at omahacrimestoppers.org, or use the P3 Tips mobile app.

“Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward,” the OPD release states.

