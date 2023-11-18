Cass County Sheriff’s Office warning of mail theft

EAGLE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be vigilant after a report of mail theft from the Village of Eagle this week.

CCSO said in a Facebook post they received a report of a resident’s mail being stolen from their mailbox overnight Thursday by someone in a vehicle. They said several mailboxes were found open in the area, but no other reports of missing mail or suspicious activity within Eagle have been made since.

Officials at nearby post offices in Walton and Bennet later said they had reports of suspicious activity.

The sheriff’s office advises residents to report suspicious behavior to them immediately and to pick up mail as soon as it is delivered when possible. They also said deputies will be actively patrolling the area for this type of activity.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.