YouTurn deploys credible messengers to help curb youth violence in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are signs posted in north Omaha’s hot spots urging young people to make a “YouTurn” away from violence.

Putting the signs out is vital in letting the community know that YouTurn is present, and one-on-one education also plays a major role in spreading the word.

“We’ve been in existence since 2017 and what we do is we get with these young people and we try to help them mediate their conflict without picking up that gun,” said YouTurn’s Ronald Smith.

Smith is the organization’s “Street Manager.” He goes out into the community and talks to troubled youth, offering them a different way.

He’s able to reach the youngsters on the streets because he’s lived the message he’s preaching.

“The examples I use are [from] my own life,” Smith said. “They didn’t give me a 401(k) plan when I got shot. They don’t give you a plan. I was in one of the biggest gangs in the Midwest, so my entry level to the street gangs, to the violence, I know it first hand. So, I kind of size them up sometimes. I know when a little dude is tough or when he ain’t tough.”

But that credibility comes with a price.

Many YouTurn team members have close ties to friends and loved ones who are still living the life the organization is trying to keep young people away from, and driving through certain sections of town can be a painful reminder.

“My nephew got killed on July 19th this year,” Smith said. “I just came out of the court this morning. My nephew was 40 years old when I got him here from Chicago so he didn’t end up dead. Yeah, it hurts bad. That’s all I can tell you.”

Before Smith got behind the wheel for YouTurn, he worked at the Douglas County Youth Center, talking to kids about changing their lives.

One of those youngsters listening was Det Dat.

“When [Smith] was in the youth center, he would come in and give his speeches, it was just seeing someone who looks like you with a similar background who’s been through the streets sharing his story and what he overcame,” Dat said. “That was motivation.”

Those talks and that motivation put Dat on a different path. He detailed cars, mowed lawns, and worked his way up. Now, he’s the Lead Street Outreach Case Manager for YouTurn.

“After prison, I started invested in real estate, rental properties, [I even got] two semi-trucks,” Dat said. “I lost my little brother to gun violence, so on the semi-truck, you’ll see his picture, his face on the side of the truck. That’s kind of going toward building that generational wealth.”

Now, these two credible messengers ride the streets together, both invested in stopping the in north Omaha, and both living proof that street life doesn’t have to last forever.

“I have to give back,” Smith said. “It’s my responsibility to try to help change one of these young guys’ lives and maybe even do what I’m doing. My boy Det is a prime example of that.”

