Unemployment in Nebraska, Iowa rises in October

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Both Nebraska and Iowa’s unemployment rates rose slightly in October.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, seasonally-adjusted unemployment is now at 2.2%, up one-tenth of a percent from September.

Nebraska is the sixth-lowest state in terms of unemployment, with Maryland, the Dakotas, Vermont, and New Hampshire leading the list.

In neighboring Iowa, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.2% in October. That’s up two-tenths of one percent from September, and up one-tenth of a percent from this time last year.

The state’s labor force also dropped slightly, down two-tenths of one percent. The number of unemployed Iowans now sits at 56,000. That’s up 3,200 from September.

Iowa’s unemployment ranked 21st in the nation in October, tied with Oklahoma, Idaho, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

The national unemployment rate also rose one-tenth of a percent from September, to 3.9%. That’s up two-tenths of one percent from October 2022′s rate.

