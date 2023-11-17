Teen suspects in Omaha drive-by shooting to be tried as adults

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bullet holes litter an Omaha home, and police officers begin to question whether rehabilitation for the suspect is really working.

Omaha Police arrested two 17-year-old males during an investigation into a drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday. On Thursday, the decision was made by the county attorney to try them as adults.

The crime is hard to comprehend.

Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., drive-by shooters lit up a home near 40th and Cuming Streets in broad daylight. There are so many bullet holes in the window that it’s hard to count.

Seven people, ages four to 43, were inside the house at the time. Remarkably, none of them were shot, and only one walked away injured from shrapnel; minor enough for the victim to refuse treatment.

“This house has been targeted several times,” Omaha Police Union President Tony Conner said. “It’s not the first time. They shot at it with a rifle. Rifle bullets go a very long way.”

Security video from the gas station next door to the shot-up home showed a black Toyota Prius drive by the place twice. It didn’t take long for officers to track down the vehicle.

Photos posted to the union’s Facebook page show the gun that was used and a shell casing on the seat. Officers said they were familiar with the two 17-year-old males they took into custody.

They call it the system’s revolving door, where police keep dealing with the same juveniles, over and over again.

Today, our officers in the Northeast Precinct responded to a drive-by shooting in broad daylight within a bustling... Posted by Omaha Police Officers Association on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

“Obviously, they weren’t rehabilitated when they came back and did the exact same thing and got involved in the exact same crimes,” Conner said. “Thank God no one was killed.”

A decade ago, a stray bullet from a rifle killed an unintended target in Omaha: 5-year-old Peyton Benson.

“Peyton Benson was shot with a rifle, [the bullett] went several blocks and it hit her while she was eating breakfast,” Conner said. “We know rifles are very dangerous weapons.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.