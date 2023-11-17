Sarpy County receives federal loan to move forward with wastewater project

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County is continuing to move forward with a major infrastructure project after receiving a $45 million investment from the federal government.

The plan includes installing a segment of sewer line between Highway 50 and 63rd Street in southern Sarpy County as part of a wastewater project.

The first phase of the project began in 2022 with the construction of two lines, one extending to Springfield and the other to Bellevue, which is expected to finish in December 2024 and would open up 12,000 acres for development.

The new loan from the federal government provides funds to build a third line connecting the two.

The Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency estimates the project, when completely finished, will generate $15.7 billion in tax revenue for the state of Nebraska over 30 years and create 4,000 jobs.

The project would increase the value of taxable property in Sarpy County from $2.1 billion to $3.5 billion, according to the report.

“This project will change the landscape of Sarpy County. With this investment, we can finish a critical segment of the project that will broaden the tax base of our communities and set the stage for continued growth, new amenities, and better quality of life,” Don Kelly, chairman of the wastewater agency and Sarpy County Commissioner, said in a press release.

