Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Two more mild days before our next rain chance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Behind the cold front that moved through late last night, the cold air has poured in for this morning. Temperatures are falling fast and will likely bottom out in the upper 20s in many spots before sunrise. Thankfully the wind is much much lighter as we start the day and will be all day. From here we’ll get a chance to warm to near average this afternoon

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Friday Wind (WOWT)

It will be a cold start to Saturday too but we should be able to warm into the lower 60s by the afternoon. Enjoy it because what will be the last time we reach the 60s for a while.

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

Much needed rain chances return to the forecast as early as 10am Sunday but are increasingly likely as the day goes along. Those chances continue on and off Sunday night and much of Monday.

Precipitation Forecast (WOWT)

Hopefully some widespread half inch to one inch totals will fall from this. The heaviest rain in our viewing area is definitely trending for our viewers on the Nebraska side.

Rain Potential (WOWT)

After this system, the weather should be quiet leading up to and including Thanksgiving. Its the Friday after Thanksgiving that brings what could be our first round of snow to the area. Check back later for more information on this as the days go by.

Friday 6 FAWD (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.