We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Two more mild days before our next rain chance

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Behind the cold front that moved through late last night, the cold air has poured in for this morning. Temperatures are falling fast and will likely bottom out in the upper 20s in many spots before sunrise. Thankfully the wind is much much lighter as we start the day and will be all day. From here we’ll get a chance to warm to near average this afternoon

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)
Friday Wind
Friday Wind(WOWT)

It will be a cold start to Saturday too but we should be able to warm into the lower 60s by the afternoon. Enjoy it because what will be the last time we reach the 60s for a while.

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)

Much needed rain chances return to the forecast as early as 10am Sunday but are increasingly likely as the day goes along. Those chances continue on and off Sunday night and much of Monday.

Precipitation Forecast
Precipitation Forecast(WOWT)

Hopefully some widespread half inch to one inch totals will fall from this. The heaviest rain in our viewing area is definitely trending for our viewers on the Nebraska side.

Rain Potential
Rain Potential(WOWT)

After this system, the weather should be quiet leading up to and including Thanksgiving. Its the Friday after Thanksgiving that brings what could be our first round of snow to the area. Check back later for more information on this as the days go by.

Friday 6 FAWD
Friday 6 FAWD(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Rohda, a 13-year-old from Brainard, Neb., recently earned a perfect score on the ACT.
Nebraska 13-year-old earns a perfect score on the ACT
Illustrations show concepts for the "Baby Bob" extension of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
‘Baby Bob’ groundbreaking brings Omaha, Council Bluffs leaders together
A man who posed as a contractor inside an Omaha Home Depot store was sentenced to two years in...
Omaha hardware store scam artist sentenced to prison
The interior of the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on September 4, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)
How to watch Lewis Central play for the Iowa Class 4A state championship
Man reportedly found trying on Omaha woman’s clothes in her apartment charged with trespassing

Latest News

Colder today behind the front last night
Rusty's Morning Forecast
9 Hour Forecast
Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold front moves in tonight, chilly day Friday
Jade's 6 Hour Forecast
Jade's 10 Day Forecast