We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

No explosives found after police receive report of bomb threat at Univ. of Iowa residence hall

(Atlanta News First)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa police said the situation has been resolved, after they had to evacuate Burge Hall on Friday morning for a suspicious package.

In a release, police said they received a report of a written bomb threat just after 10:30 a.m. that indicated there could be a dangerous package in Burge Hall, at 301 N. Clinton Street.

Police evacuated the building while the Johnson County Metro Bomb Squad investigated the area.

No explosives or dangerous materials were found. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with TV9.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Rohda, a 13-year-old from Brainard, Neb., recently earned a perfect score on the ACT.
Nebraska 13-year-old earns a perfect score on the ACT
Illustrations show concepts for the "Baby Bob" extension of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
‘Baby Bob’ groundbreaking brings Omaha, Council Bluffs leaders together
A man who posed as a contractor inside an Omaha Home Depot store was sentenced to two years in...
Omaha hardware store scam artist sentenced to prison
Man reportedly found trying on Omaha woman’s clothes in her apartment charged with trespassing
The interior of the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on September 4, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)
How to watch Lewis Central play for the Iowa Class 4A state championship

Latest News

Council Bluffs Police identified the man suspected of assaulting former Sen. Marth McSally...
Man accused of stalking former senator charged in Pottawattamie County Court
6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Increasing snow potential the Friday after Thanksgiving
Fire crews in the Omaha area had a busy morning Friday.
Overnight fires hit truck on I-80, house in midtown Omaha
Colder today behind the front last night
Rusty's Morning Forecast