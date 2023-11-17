We are Local
Overnight fires hit truck on I-80, house in midtown Omaha

Fire crews in the Omaha area had a busy morning Friday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews in the Omaha area had a busy morning Friday.

It all started when emergency personnel were called to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, just west of the Highway 370 exit, at around 2:30 a.m. A truck that was being towed in the area had burst into flames.

It took crews about 30 minutes to put the fire out. No injuries were reported.

A few hours later, firefighters rushed to a house that had caught fire near 41st Ave. and Chicago St.

That fire was also put out in fairly short order, without any injuries to report.

The investigations into the cause of both of these fires are underway.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

