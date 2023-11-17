We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police investigating homicide after man found dead

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an overnight homicide Friday.

Officers responded to a home in the area of N. 47th and Pratt Street around 3:50 a.m. Friday, where the Omaha Fire Department was already on the scene.

One male, identified as 69-year-old James J. McDaniel, was found dead inside the house.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or submit an anonymous tip through Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or online at omahacrimestoppers.com.

A tip leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect could be eligible for a $25,000 reward.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Rohda, a 13-year-old from Brainard, Neb., recently earned a perfect score on the ACT.
Nebraska 13-year-old earns a perfect score on the ACT
Illustrations show concepts for the "Baby Bob" extension of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
‘Baby Bob’ groundbreaking brings Omaha, Council Bluffs leaders together
A man who posed as a contractor inside an Omaha Home Depot store was sentenced to two years in...
Omaha hardware store scam artist sentenced to prison
Man reportedly found trying on Omaha woman’s clothes in her apartment charged with trespassing
The interior of the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on September 4, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)
How to watch Lewis Central play for the Iowa Class 4A state championship

Latest News

Omaha 16-year-old stabbed in the head last week has died, police say
Unemployment in Nebraska, Iowa rises in October
No explosives found after police receive report of bomb threat at Univ. of Iowa residence hall
Council Bluffs Police identified the man suspected of assaulting former Sen. Marth McSally...
Man accused of stalking former senator charged in Pottawattamie County Court