Omaha Police investigating homicide after man found dead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an overnight homicide Friday.

Officers responded to a home in the area of N. 47th and Pratt Street around 3:50 a.m. Friday, where the Omaha Fire Department was already on the scene.

One male, identified as 69-year-old James J. McDaniel, was found dead inside the house.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or submit an anonymous tip through Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or online at omahacrimestoppers.com.

A tip leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect could be eligible for a $25,000 reward.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.