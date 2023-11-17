Omaha couple opens bank in effort to revitalize 30th and Ames corridor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - About five years ago, Julian Young and his wife Brittany opened a coffee shop at the corner of 30th and Ames.

A few years later, Julian Young Business Advisors was added to the block. Now, they’re bringing back a bank to that corner.

“My grandparents banked here when it was Commercial Federal,” Julian said. “Think about that. When I was a little kid, my grandmother and grandfather would pick me and my brother up from school, they’d take us to Baker’s on 50th and Ames, then they would drive down here to Commercial Federal.”

The couple says the growth on this corner -- both the coffee shop and the bank -- is sparked by their need to solve problems in the community.

“Being business owners, we wanted to meet with people,” Brittany said. “The typical place would be a coffee shop, but there weren’t any nearby coffee shops, so seeing the problem, we wanted to solve that problem. Seeing how a lot of our community goes under-banked, we wanted to be able to solve that problem. What we want to do is reach that under-banked demographic with a more simplified, ‘unbankish’ way of banking.”

The Youngs say they will continue to invest in the North Omaha community with hopes of bringing the area back to its glory days.

“We’re in this community to do one thing: economic revitalization -- and banking and finances have to be a part of that conversation,” they said.

Young Bank is connected to Dayspring Bank, which has several branches in the Omaha area.

