Omaha 16-year-old stabbed in the head last week has died, police say

A teenager was charged as an adult in the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in west Omaha last week.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police confirmed Friday that the 16-year-old stabbed in the head last week has died.

Clayton McCue was attacked at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, in a west Omaha neighborhood near 180th and Harrison streets. Police have said the investigation showed Christopher DeLong stabbed Clayton in the head in area of South 182nd Avenue and Jefferson Street, between Q and Harrison streets, leaving him critically injured.

Christopher, who turned 16 on Friday, was charged as an adult Monday: first-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony.

OPD told 6 News on Friday that its homicide unit was talking with the Douglas County Attorney about what updated charges might be pursued against Christopher.

Clayton’s family has posted on GoFundMe for anyone who wishes to donate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

