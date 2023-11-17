Man accused of stalking former senator charged in Pottawattamie County Court

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Papillion man suspected of assaulting former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally on a metro jogging trail made his first appearance in a Pottawattamie County courtroom Friday morning.

Dominic Henton, 25, of Papillion, was charged with one count of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, a misdemeanor.

Henton had appeared in Douglas County Court on Tuesday and waived extradition to Pottawattamie County. He was held without bond until Iowa authorities retrieved him as of Thursday morning. That hearing lasted less than two minutes.

McSally, who was in Omaha for a speaking engagement last week, told 6 News that she plans to come back to the Omaha metro from her home in Arizona in order to participate in the case as it makes its way through the courts.

Shortly after the incident, McSally posted a video on social media saying a man grabbed her “in a bear hug” and then molested and fondled her until she fought him off. She said she threw her water bottle at him and chased him into the brush, where he hid before running off.

Henton was arrested last Friday after Omaha Police responded to the area of 13th and Cuming streets for a check-well-being call he made to dispatchers. OPD then discovered he had an active warrant through Council Bluffs Police related to McSally’s assault.

Henton’s bond is set at $10,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 19.

