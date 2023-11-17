Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold front moves in tonight, chilly day Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild week of weather, changes are moving in tonight. A cold front is just on the horizon and will make its way through the area overnight, dropping temperatures at a rapid pace and kicking up the wind speeds quite a bit.

Next 9 Hours (WOWT)

Around 8 PM the front will work its way through the metro, with winds increasing and switching direction to a north wind gusting up to 35 mph. Winds will wind down by Friday morning after the front makes its way through.

Wind Gust Forecast (WOWT)

The chilly air from the north will subsequently drop lows into the upper 20s and low 30s as we begin the day on Friday. You will definitely need a heavier coat heading out the door compared to earlier this week!

Forecast Lows (WOWT)

By tomorrow afternoon temperatures will struggle to make it into the 50s for the high. The good news is, the sun will be out and winds will be calm throughout the day.

Temperatures make a return to the low 60s on Saturday. Definitely the pick day of the weekend to get outside! Sunday will be mild as well with highs in the upper 50s and mostly cloudy skies. Our next chance for rain returns Sunday night into Monday.

3 Day Almost Friday (WOWT)

After some much-needed rain on Monday, temperatures will stay chilly and continue to cool as the week progresses. Highs will be in the mid-30s for Thanksgiving with chances for snow heading into next weekend.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

