Iowa man convicted in death of 60-year-old girlfriend found dead in ditch in February

Ilene Gowan’s remains were found near Crescent, along Old Morman Bridge Road
The family of Ilene Gowan is feeling a bit of relief after her accused killer, Ivan Brammer, had a murder charge filed against him in court Wednesday.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The man arrested in the death of a 60-year-old woman earlier this year has been convicted of her murder.

Ivan Samuel Brammer was found guilty by a jury of three felonies in relation to the February disappearance of his girlfriend, Ilene Gowan: second-degree murder; abuse of a corpse, a charge generally made in connection with dumping a body; and second-degree theft.

The sentencing date has not yet been set.

Ivan Samuel Brammer
Ivan Samuel Brammer(Council Bluffs Police Department)

Gowan was reported missing on Feb. 15 after her daughter told police that she hadn’t been seen or heard from for two days. Eleven days later, on Feb. 26, she was found dead in a ditch near 152nd Street and Old Morman Bridge Road, not far from Crescent.

The Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office said that her autopsy did not indicate a cause or manner of death, likely due to the level of decomposition.

The records showed that Gowan’s body had multiple injuries, including contusions on her head and neck, her lower back, and on her arms and legs. She had abrasions as well as an L-shaped laceration on her head and a broken tooth.

Witnesses told police that the pair had an “on-again, off-again” relationship that they categorized as volatile, with verbal fights set off by alcohol.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

