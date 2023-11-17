We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple, Loren and Drew.(The Anti-Cruelty Society)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – A 3-year-old dog at an animal shelter in Chicago has found his forever home after his story went viral.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis was the only dog that did not find a forever family during their Fall in Love adoption event.

The shelter shared photos on Facebook of Elvis earlier this week, who was sadly left behind as the only dog in the kennels.

However, after receiving nationwide attention, Elvis was adopted on Friday.

Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.
Elvis is a 3-year-old “meatball” with a silly personality, the shelter said.(The Anti-Cruelty Society)

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple, Loren and Drew.

They shared a photo of the happy family.

The shelter said it was fate for Elvis to end up with Loren, who has worked as an Elvis impersonator in the past.

“This couple is head over heels in love with their new family member and already has a dog bed and tons of toys waiting for him at his forever home,” the shelter wrote.

The shelter said Loren and Drew have also been longtime supporters of The Anti-Cruelty Society and have hosted fundraising events in the past.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis was originally brought in as a stray dog and had a fractured pelvis. Fortunately, the fracture healed while in the shelter’s care, but he will be prone to arthritis in the future.

If adopting Elvis wasn’t in your future, be sure to check out other adoptable animals at your local shelter to find your new best friend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illustrations show concepts for the "Baby Bob" extension of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
‘Baby Bob’ groundbreaking brings Omaha, Council Bluffs leaders together
Chance Rohda, a 13-year-old from Brainard, Neb., recently earned a perfect score on the ACT.
Nebraska 13-year-old earns a perfect score on the ACT
A man who posed as a contractor inside an Omaha Home Depot store was sentenced to two years in...
Omaha hardware store scam artist sentenced to prison
Man reportedly found trying on Omaha woman’s clothes in her apartment charged with trespassing
The interior of the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on September 4, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)
How to watch Lewis Central play for the Iowa Class 4A state championship

Latest News

Omaha Police have confirmed to 6 News the teen stabbed in the head at a southwest Omaha home...
BREAKING: Omaha Police confirm 16-year-old stabbing victim has died
The Papillion man accused of assaulting former U.S. Senator Martha McSally in Council Bluffs...
Papillion man accused of assaulting former Arizona senator charged in Pott. Co. Court
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones,...
Look up! Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash