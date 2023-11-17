We are Local
Election 2024: Vivek Ramaswamay makes campaign stop in Council Bluffs

Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy(WNEM)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy stopped by western Iowa on Thursday to talk with voters there about his campaign.

An interview-style event hosted by the Iowa Republican Party at the Hilton Garden Inn on Mid America Drive was scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Only a few people were in attendance at that time, and the event’s start-time was pushed back an hour.

Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann is set to lead the question-and-answer discussion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

