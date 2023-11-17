We are Local
Colfax County authorities investigating alleged felony child abuse incident

Colfax County authorities are investigating after a father was arrested on felony child abuse...
Colfax County authorities are investigating after a father was arrested on felony child abuse charges.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SCHUYLER, Neb. (WOWT) - Colfax County authorities are investigating after a father was arrested on felony child abuse charges.

Schuyler Police tell 6 News Columbus Police were called to Columbus Community Hospital around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on a report of suspected child abuse. Authorities learned a five-week-old infant from Schuyler had been brought in by a family member with injuries consistent with child abuse.

The infant was life-flighted to Children’s Nebraska in Omaha for treatment.

Upon further investigation, Schuyler Police arrested the infant’s father. 39-year-old Ernesto Roque Diaz was booked for child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. The case has been presented to the Colfax County Attorney and is still being investigated.

Schuyler Police urges anyone with information on the incident to call (402) 352-2415 or Colfax County dispatchers at (402) 352-8527.

