Athlete of the Week: Elkhorn South football’s Dylan Kingston

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elkhorn South will play for state championship next week after an incredible comeback over Millard which featured a huge play made by Dylan Kingston.

The senior athlete is a Swiss Army knife for Elkhorn South.

“Just a playmaker in all three phases of the game,” said head coach Gus Rosenberg.

Whether he is at wide receiver, corner or punting, Kingston knows how to make an impact.

“He’s a guy I call ‘Magnet Hands,’” Rosenberg added. “Because any football he gets near, he’s going to make a play on. He had a huge recovery on an onside kick the previous week against Lincoln East. When the ball is in the air, he’s going to go get it.”

Down 13-3 in last Friday’s state semifinal, Elkhorn South scored three times in the final eight minutes to defeat Millard South, 24-13. Kingston made the play of the year for the Storm: a 78-yard pick six to seal the victory.

“It’s crazy. Words can’t describe it,” he said. “All my brothers that work hard with me were all there celebrating with me. We all did it. All of us made it happen.”

With the dramatic win in the rearview mirror, the Storm are preparing for next week’s state title game against Westside—the reigning state champions.

“Nothing’s new,” Kingston said. “We just need to prepare how we’ve prepared every week. Keep working hard, stay focused and go with the game plan.”

Elkhorn South takes on Westside in the Class A state championship on Tuesday at 7:15pm.

