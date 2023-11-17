We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Amazon lays off hundreds in its Alexa division as it plows resources into AI

FILE - Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices...
FILE - Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices during an event announcing several new Amazon products by the company, Sept. 27, 2017, in Seattle. Amazon is cutting hundreds of jobs in the unit that handles Alexa, its popular voice assistant. In a note to employees on Friday, Nov, 17, 2023, Daniel Rausch, Amazon’s vice president of Alexa and Fire TV, wrote the company was eliminating certain roles because it was ditching some initiatives.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is cutting hundreds of jobs in the unit that handles its popular voice assistant Alexa as it plows more resources into artificial intelligence.

In a note to employees on Friday, Daniel Rausch, Amazon’s vice president of Alexa and Fire TV, wrote that the company is eliminating certain roles because it is ditching some initiatives.

“As we continue to invent, we’re shifting some of our efforts to better align with our business priorities, and what we know matters most to customers — which includes maximizing our resources and efforts focused on generative AI,” Rausch wrote.

He said “several hundred” positions would be cut but did not give a more precise figure.

Seattle-based Amazon is in fierce competition with other tech companies rushing to capitalize on the generative AI craze. The company has been implementing a host of AI initiatives in the past few months, from infusing the technology into customer reviews to providing services that allow developers to build their own AI tools on its AWS cloud infrastructure.

In September, Amazon unveiled an update to Alexa that infuses it with more generative AI features.

The job cuts announced on Friday will impact employees in the U.S., Canada and India.

It follows more recent layoffs in Amazon’s gaming and music teams, and also adds to the 27,000 employees the company laid off during the later parts of last year and earlier this year. Amazon’s Alexa unit was also impacted by those cuts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illustrations show concepts for the "Baby Bob" extension of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
‘Baby Bob’ groundbreaking brings Omaha, Council Bluffs leaders together
Chance Rohda, a 13-year-old from Brainard, Neb., recently earned a perfect score on the ACT.
Nebraska 13-year-old earns a perfect score on the ACT
A man who posed as a contractor inside an Omaha Home Depot store was sentenced to two years in...
Omaha hardware store scam artist sentenced to prison
Man reportedly found trying on Omaha woman’s clothes in her apartment charged with trespassing
The interior of the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on September 4, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)
How to watch Lewis Central play for the Iowa Class 4A state championship

Latest News

Local entrepreneur Julian Young opened a new bank in north Omaha with the goal of simplifying...
Entrepreneur opens bank in north Omaha
A man was arrested on child abuse charges in Schuyler, Neb.
Schuyler man arrested on child abuse charges
Nebraska unemployment rose slightly, from 2.1% to 2.2%, in the month of October.
Nebraska unemployment up slightly in October
Local entrepreneur Julian Young opened a new bank in north Omaha with the goal of simplifying...
Omaha couple opens bank in effort to revitalize 30th and Ames corridor
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say