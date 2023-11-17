We are Local
6 First Alert Weather Day: Increasing snow potential the Friday after Thanksgiving

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A big week of travel is ahead as week get closer to Thanksgiving and it looks like the worst travel weather in our area may be lining up for the Friday after Thanksgiving. We’ve made it a 6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY to highlight the potential for a high impact snow event.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

Unfortunately since we are about a week away, a lot of the specifics with timing, track and totals aren’t very clear yet. The bigger picture does tell us that the odds for snow in our area are increasing that Friday though and could potentially even linger into Saturday morning.

Winter Impacts
Winter Impacts(WOWT)

It will be a busy travel day for many so any snow is likely to have significant impacts to many people’s plans. That is also the day of the yearly football game between Nebraska and Iowa which happens to be in Lincoln this year. There is a lot going on that day that could be impacted by some nasty winter weather so we’ll be keeping you up to date each and every day leading up to it. The coldest air of the season is likely to move in then too and make a bitter cold end to the month.

