Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Blustery Thursday as a cold front barrels through

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild morning in the 40s and 50s, get ready for those winds to kick back up much like they did on Tuesday. The main difference is that they’ll switch direction later tonight as a cold front barrels through. That front will move through near or just after sunset.

Cold Front Tonight (WOWT)

Gusts out of the southwest will be over 30 mph this morning and early afternoon. After the winds flip to the north this evening behind the front, they’ll gust 30-40 mph all evening into the overnight.

Wind Gusts Today (WOWT)

All this happens as the clouds increase and we still get a chance to warm into the upper 60s this afternoon.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Behind the front some colder mornings are on the way this weekend along with some cooler afternoons. The afternoon should still end up above average though.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Some much needed rain chances return to the forecast Sunday afternoon as a storm system moves in from the southwest. That system could linger around the area much of Monday and bring some beneficial rain to the area.

Sun/Mon Rain (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.