Omaha Police union calls for juvenile justice reform: ‘The current system isn’t working’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Officers’ Association had more to say Wednesday about a recent alleged drive-by shooting following the arrest of four juveniles.

In a Facebook post, the police union said that one person was injured and another narrowly avoided injury as mulitple bullets hit a home early Sunday, Nov. 5.

Officers said multiple people were in the vehicle firing shots, but lost sight of the car for a time. When they found it again, an 18-year-old — the only occupant of the vehicle — was arrested, reports state.

OPOA also said the suspects were driving a stolen vehicle and that an illegal rifle was found.

Today, our officers in the Northeast Precinct responded to a drive-by shooting in broad daylight within a bustling... Posted by Omaha Police Officers Association on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Two of the suspects had also recently undergone rehabilitation at a youth facility, according to the OPOA post. One allegedly had already incurred another gun charge while under juvenile probation’s supervision.

“The current system isn’t working. WE NEED CHANGE for the safety of our community and the welfare of these juveniles!” the OPOA post states.

