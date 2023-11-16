We are Local
Omaha man sentenced in Lincoln’s deadly 2022 Memorial Weekend crash

A judge sentenced 20-year-old Kyvell Stark to 18-20 years for one count of manslaughter and 3 years for one count of DUI to cause serious bodily injury.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man who killed two women and injured several people in a 2022 Memorial Weekend crash was sentenced to more than 21-23 years in prison Thursday afternoon.

A judge sentenced 20-year-old Kyvell Stark to 18-20 years for one count of manslaughter and 3 years for one count of DUI to cause serious bodily injury. In September, Stark had entered into a plea deal for the charges after previously pleading not guilty.

Stark kept his comments brief at the sentencing. “I’d just like to say that I was wrong for the decision I chose to make at the time.”

“Kyvell Stark took the lives of two young, vibrant, beautiful souls that night. He may have remorse now, but he was not thinking about anyone but himself when he chose to recklessly drive in an impaired condition,” said prosecutor Ryan Decker. “There’s no sentence that can ever compare to never getting to see Edith and Emily again. They are gone for forever.”

Lincoln Police said Stark was traveling close to 90 mph near 52nd and O Streets when he crashed into another car, sending both vehicles flying into a crowd of people who were gathered for an event. The crash report indicated Stark tested positive for marijuana.

Emily Siebenhor, 20, and Edith Hermosillo, 22, were killed in the collision and another 20 people were sent to the hospital.

Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in a collision at 52nd and O Streets...
Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in a collision at 52nd and O Streets during Memorial Day Weekend in 2022.(Courtesy Photo)

